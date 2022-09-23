Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Drops -6.16% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.58 trading at -$3.19 or -6.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.42B. That most recent trading price of CNQ’s stock is at a discount of -45.31% from its 52-week high price of $69.14 and is indicating a premium of 29.82% from its 52-week low price of $33.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.28%, in the last five days CNQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $47.58 price level, adding 12.49% to its value on the day. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares saw a change of 22.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.16% in past 5-day. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) showed a performance of -9.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.02 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $58.34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $91.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -91.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.61% for stock’s current value.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.37% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 132.00% in the current quarter and calculating 102.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.95 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.59 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 105.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 103.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.84% institutions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at CNQ for having 124.41 million shares of worth $7.71 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 115.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.17 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 50.92 million shares of worth $2.73 billion or 4.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.78 billion in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.