BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) -13.60% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.62?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at -$0.47 or -10.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.93M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -315.74% from its 52-week high price of $16.38 and is indicating a discount of -2.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.66%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 75.95% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.60% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -17.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7670.0 shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.
BCAN Dividends
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 55.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.