Buy, Sell Or Hold Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) At $17.14?

In last trading session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.14 trading at -$1.03 or -5.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of SG’s stock is at a discount of -227.89% from its 52-week high price of $56.20 and is indicating a premium of 37.11% from its 52-week low price of $10.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.67%, in the last five days SG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $17.14 price level, adding 11.83% to its value on the day. Sweetgreen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.75% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of 0.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.06 million shares which calculate 7.57 days to cover the short interests.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sweetgreen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.69% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.37 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $146.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.25% institutions for Sweetgreen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SG for having 13.95 million shares of worth $446.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 13.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $433.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.61 million shares of worth $120.84 million or 6.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $83.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.