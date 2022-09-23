Buy, Sell Or Hold Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) At $69.64?

In recent trading session, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.64 trading at $0.8 or 1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.83B. That most recent trading price of EQR’s stock is at a discount of -35.44% from its 52-week high price of $94.32 and is indicating a premium of 3.1% from its 52-week low price of $67.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equity Residential (EQR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days EQR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $69.64 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Equity Residential’s shares saw a change of -23.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) showed a performance of -8.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.6 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $84.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $102.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.52% for stock’s current value.

Equity Residential (EQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equity Residential is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.39% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -70.40% in the current quarter and calculating -72.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $695.95 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $705.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $605 million and $645.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years.

EQR Dividends

Equity Residential is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.26% institutions for Equity Residential that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EQR for having 57.22 million shares of worth $3.97 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 36.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.56 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.1 million shares of worth $1.19 billion or 4.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $730.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.