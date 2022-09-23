Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Are Down -3.60 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.41 trading at -$1.12 or -7.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.34B. That most recent trading price of BSM’s stock is at a discount of -20.47% from its 52-week high price of $17.36 and is indicating a premium of 32.69% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 567.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.21%, in the last five days BSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $14.41 price level, adding 12.35% to its value on the day. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares saw a change of 50.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.60% in past 5-day. Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) showed a performance of -4.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.97% for stock’s current value.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Black Stone Minerals L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.89% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 640.00% in the current quarter and calculating 660.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.74 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $159.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $58.44 million and $91.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 156.20% while estimating it to be 74.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.60%.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.33% institutions for Black Stone Minerals L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. William Marsh Rice University is the top institutional holder at BSM for having 7.27 million shares of worth $99.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.7 million.

On the other hand, Spirit of America Energy Fund and First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.44 million shares of worth $7.04 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.