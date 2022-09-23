BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Has Recovered 16.82% So Far, But Another -554.21% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.11 or 11.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.47M. That closing price of BVXV’s stock is at a discount of -226.17% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 16.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.03%, in the last five days BVXV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -54.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.15% in past 5-day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) showed a performance of -7.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38990.0 shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -554.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -554.21% for stock’s current value.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.81% institutions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BVXV for having 56348.0 shares of worth $93537.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors, which was holding about 55500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64657.0.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13768.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18449.0 in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.