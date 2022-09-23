Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) At $82.55: So What?

In recent trading session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $82.55 trading at -$3.52 or -4.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.53B. That most recent trading price of ADM’s stock is at a discount of -19.78% from its 52-week high price of $98.88 and is indicating a premium of 28.43% from its 52-week low price of $59.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.09%, in the last five days ADM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $82.55 price level, adding 6.85% to its value on the day. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares saw a change of 27.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) showed a performance of -2.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.69 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $98.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $80.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $117.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.09% for stock’s current value.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.79% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.10% in the current quarter and calculating -3.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.4 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $18.16 billion and $23.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.40% while estimating it to be 6.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.20%.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.07% institutions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ADM for having 61.19 million shares of worth $5.52 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 46.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.22 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.85 million shares of worth $1.7 billion or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.46 billion in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.