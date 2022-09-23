Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Could Actually Go To $13.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.06 trading at -$0.62 or -6.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.77B. That most recent trading price of AM’s stock is at a discount of -29.25% from its 52-week high price of $11.71 and is indicating a premium of 5.52% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.35%, in the last five days AM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $9.06 price level, adding 11.61% to its value on the day. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.65% in past 5-day. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) showed a performance of -8.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.26 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.66% for stock’s current value.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Midstream Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.59% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $243.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $233.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 368.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.20%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.72% institutions for Antero Midstream Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AM for having 32.92 million shares of worth $357.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 31.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $340.4 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 22.39 million shares of worth $243.2 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $84.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.