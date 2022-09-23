Analysts Predict Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) To Reach $4.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.02 or -5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.49M. That closing price of ENSC’s stock is at a discount of -3081.82% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a discount of -4.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.93%, in the last five days ENSC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 36.96% to its value on the day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.20% in past 5-day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) showed a performance of -45.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1718.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1718.18% for stock’s current value.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.14% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.82% institutions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENSC for having 2.46 million shares of worth $2.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62012.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34770.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.