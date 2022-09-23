Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Has Recovered -71.65 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -263.41% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw 7.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.16 trading at -$0.33 or -4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of ATUS’s stock is at a discount of -263.41% from its 52-week high price of $26.02 and is indicating a discount of -4.47% from its 52-week low price of $7.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.41%, in the last five days ATUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $7.16 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. Altice USA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.32% in past 5-day. Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) showed a performance of -27.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.0 million shares which calculate 11.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -444.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.7% for stock’s current value.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altice USA Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.92% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.60% in the current quarter and calculating -34.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.44 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.45 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.52 billion and $2.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 186.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.40%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.37% institutions for Altice USA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ATUS for having 27.55 million shares of worth $343.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277.73 million.

On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.85 million shares of worth $97.97 million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $77.99 million in the company or a holder of 3.39% of company’s stock.