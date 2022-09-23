In last trading session, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at -$0.11 or -2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $475.10M. That closing price of EGHT’s stock is at a discount of -587.7% from its 52-week high price of $25.17 and is indicating a discount of -3.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.92%, in the last five days EGHT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 18.67% to its value on the day. 8×8 Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.61% in past 5-day. 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) showed a performance of -21.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.41 million shares which calculate 4.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -173.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.61% for stock’s current value.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 8×8 Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 162.50% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $186.83 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $189.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.92% during past 5 years.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.88% institutions for 8×8 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EGHT for having 18.49 million shares of worth $67.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.23 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.76 million shares of worth $32.06 million or 7.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.16 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.21 million in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.