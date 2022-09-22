Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Share Price Rebounds 30.48% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.26 trading at -$0.78 or -1.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.87B. That most recent trading price of YUMC’s stock is at a discount of -27.0% from its 52-week high price of $61.29 and is indicating a premium of 30.48% from its 52-week low price of $33.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days YUMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $48.26 price level, adding 5.3% to its value on the day. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.55% in past 5-day. Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) showed a performance of 2.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.02 million shares which calculate 4.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.76% for stock’s current value.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yum China Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.62% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.44 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.78 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.33%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.38% institutions for Yum China Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YUMC for having 40.51 million shares of worth $1.95 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 26.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30.18 million shares of worth $1.46 billion or 7.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $282.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.