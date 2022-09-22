Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Drops -3.91% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.82 trading at -$0.09 or -1.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.30B. That most recent trading price of WIT’s stock is at a discount of -106.64% from its 52-week high price of $9.96 and is indicating a discount of -1.87% from its 52-week low price of $4.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days WIT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $4.82 price level, adding 3.79% to its value on the day. Wipro Limited’s shares saw a change of -49.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.91% in past 5-day. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) showed a performance of -5.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.35 million shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wipro Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.90% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.8 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.35% institutions for Wipro Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WIT for having 16.03 million shares of worth $123.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.87 million shares of worth $37.81 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.91 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.