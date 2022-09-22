Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decline -2.04%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw 4.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at -$0.01 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.54M. That closing price of VIRI’s stock is at a discount of -1797.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.11 and is indicating a premium of 2.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days VIRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 94.56% to its value on the day. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -93.61% in past 5-day. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) showed a performance of -92.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45280.0 shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virios Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.04% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.83% institutions for Virios Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Masters Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VIRI for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.99 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23193.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99497.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.