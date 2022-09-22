Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -10.92% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.06 or -5.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $204.09M. That most recent trading price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -230.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.66%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.92% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of -10.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.39 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.32% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.08% institutions for Verastem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 26.99 million shares of worth $38.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 19.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.2 million shares of worth $7.34 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.