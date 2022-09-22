TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises 151.70% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $3.00?

In recent trading session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.08 or 2.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $213.54M. That most recent trading price of TGA’s stock is at a discount of -83.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 36.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.74%, in the last five days TGA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -2.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.71% in past 5-day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) showed a performance of -11.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 151.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.14%.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.43% institutions for TransGlobe Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at TGA for having 5.83 million shares of worth $21.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.79 million.

On the other hand, Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $11.21 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.