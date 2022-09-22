The 12-Month Price Target For Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Is Now $6.00.

In last trading session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.0 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.96M. That closing price of PSHG’s stock is at a discount of -2441.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.10 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.66 in the current quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.45%, in the last five days PSHG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.21% in past 5-day. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) showed a performance of -27.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2400.0% for stock’s current value.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.50% in the current quarter and calculating 28.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $3.46 million and $4.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -368.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 03 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.75% institutions for Performance Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at PSHG for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 51134.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.