Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $3.00.

In last trading session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at -$0.05 or -14.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.07M. That closing price of SIOX’s stock is at a discount of -783.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 23.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 288.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.30%, in the last five days SIOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 19.61% to its value on the day. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.16% in past 5-day. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) showed a performance of -9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -900.0% for stock’s current value.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.80% in the current quarter and calculating 34.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.70% during past 5 years.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.46% institutions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SIOX for having 6.01 million shares of worth $1.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $0.41 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.