Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Has Made The 18.32% Recovery, Could Gain Another -350.47% Ahead

In last trading session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.46 trading at $0.08 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $410.73M. That closing price of PTGX’s stock is at a discount of -350.47% from its 52-week high price of $38.11 and is indicating a premium of 18.32% from its 52-week low price of $6.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days PTGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $8.46 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.79% in past 5-day. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) showed a performance of -6.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.88 million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.56% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -34.80% in the current quarter and calculating -34.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $380k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.00% during past 5 years.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 113.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113.15% institutions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PTGX for having 7.13 million shares of worth $168.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.53 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.88 million shares of worth $46.49 million or 12.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.