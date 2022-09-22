Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $20.62?

In last trading session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.62 trading at -$1.99 or -8.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of PLRX’s stock is at a discount of -20.32% from its 52-week high price of $24.81 and is indicating a premium of 80.8% from its 52-week low price of $3.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.80%, in the last five days PLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $20.62 price level, adding 14.51% to its value on the day. Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.90% in past 5-day. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) showed a performance of 8.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 156.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.07% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.60% in the current quarter and calculating -8.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.79 million and $2.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -32.90% while estimating it to be -33.80% for the next quarter.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.01% institutions for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP III, LLC is the top institutional holder at PLRX for having 5.84 million shares of worth $40.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $5.47 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.