Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) At $0.48: So What?

In recent trading session, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at -$0.05 or -10.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.27M. That most recent trading price of MBIO’s stock is at a discount of -487.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.82 and is indicating a discount of -6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 812.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.16%, in the last five days MBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 24.49% to its value on the day. Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.44% in past 5-day. Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) showed a performance of -18.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mustang Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.89% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.20% in the current quarter and calculating -10.50% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.50% during past 5 years.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.40% institutions for Mustang Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MBIO for having 5.68 million shares of worth $5.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.01 million.

On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $0.89 million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.