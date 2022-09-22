MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $9.00

In recent trading session, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.33 or -18.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.33M. That most recent trading price of MDWD’s stock is at a discount of -182.39% from its 52-week high price of $4.01 and is indicating a premium of 14.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 66040.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.86%, in the last five days MDWD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 24.87% to its value on the day. MediWound Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -25.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.15% in past 5-day. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -533.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.85% for stock’s current value.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MediWound Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.00% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.28 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.50% during past 5 years.

MDWD Dividends

MediWound Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.80% institutions for MediWound Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDWD for having 0.52 million shares of worth $0.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc., which was holding about 0.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.95 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 43338.0 shares of worth $79741.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18827.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33323.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.