Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Is -1.78% Below Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $78.11 trading at -$3.44 or -4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.75B. That most recent trading price of LYV’s stock is at a discount of -63.55% from its 52-week high price of $127.75 and is indicating a discount of -1.78% from its 52-week low price of $79.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days LYV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $78.11 price level, adding 13.94% to its value on the day. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.60% in past 5-day. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) showed a performance of -10.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.18 million shares which calculate 9.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $118.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $92.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.78% for stock’s current value.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.94% while that of industry is 21.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 156.70% in the current quarter and calculating 478.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 119.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.97 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $522.8 million and $2.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 658.60% while estimating it to be 79.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -67.70% during past 5 years.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.36% institutions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LYV for having 15.5 million shares of worth $1.82 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 12.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.48 billion.

On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $517.81 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $496.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.