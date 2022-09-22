Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -8.06% Off Its High?

In last trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) saw 2.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.82 trading at -$0.34 or -4.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.36B. That closing price of YPF’s stock is at a discount of -8.06% from its 52-week high price of $7.37 and is indicating a premium of 58.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.75%, in the last five days YPF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $6.82 price level, adding 6.83% to its value on the day. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s shares saw a change of 78.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.58% in past 5-day. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) showed a performance of 42.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.3 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that YPF Sociedad Anonima is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3,660.00% while that of industry is -2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.60% in the current quarter and calculating -39.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.83 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.35 billion and $3.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.40% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 100.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.92%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.72% institutions for YPF Sociedad Anonima that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at YPF for having 3.07 million shares of worth $20.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.61 million.

On the other hand, Hartford International Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $4.0 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.