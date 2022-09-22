Is Kaixin Auto Holdings’s -72.74% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.13 or 20.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.72M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -298.72% from its 52-week high price of $3.11 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 304.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.35%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -31.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.56% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of -6.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.0 million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.25% institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69320.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66775.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.