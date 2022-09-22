Is Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expensive At $103.85? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.85 trading at $0.1 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.17B. That most recent trading price of CTXS’s stock is at a discount of -7.73% from its 52-week high price of $111.88 and is indicating a premium of 24.82% from its 52-week low price of $78.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.21 in the current quarter.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days CTXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $103.85 price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. Citrix Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.11% in past 5-day. Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) showed a performance of 0.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.78 million shares which calculate 6.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $104.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $104.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $104.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.14% for stock’s current value.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 0.80% in the current quarter and calculating -3.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $800.59 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $856.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $772.83 million and $850.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.60% while estimating it to be 0.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.20%.

CTXS Dividends

Citrix Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.51% institutions for Citrix Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTXS for having 14.39 million shares of worth $1.49 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.73 million shares of worth $387.19 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $302.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.