IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT), Stock Drops -97.08% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at -$0.11 or -10.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.69M. That closing price of IRNT’s stock is at a discount of -3770.0% from its 52-week high price of $34.83 and is indicating a discount of -8.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IronNet Inc. (IRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.45%, in the last five days IRNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 36.17% to its value on the day. IronNet Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -58.89% in past 5-day. IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) showed a performance of -56.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IronNet Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.99% while that of industry is -5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.61 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.61% institutions for IronNet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at IRNT for having 6.0 million shares of worth $13.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 2.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.39 million shares of worth $3.07 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.