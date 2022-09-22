IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Achieved Almost -19.00% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at -$0.07 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of IONQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -590.38% from its 52-week high price of $35.90 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IonQ Inc. (IONQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.33%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -68.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.19% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of -19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.05 million shares which calculate 5.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -73.08% for stockâ€™s current value.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 406.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.91% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 35.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.35% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 29.28 million shares of worth $373.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.78% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, which was holding about 6.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.33 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $11.63 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of companyâ€™s stock.