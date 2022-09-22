Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Is Down -1.35% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) saw 4.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.01 or -0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $483.70M. That closing price of HIPO’s stock is at a discount of -513.25% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 12.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.88%, in the last five days HIPO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 14.66% to its value on the day. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.48% in past 5-day. Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) showed a performance of -1.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.12 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -381.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -148.19% for stock’s current value.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hippo Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.97% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.74 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.58% institutions for Hippo Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bond Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at HIPO for having 30.0 million shares of worth $26.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Innovius Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 17.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.25 million shares of worth $18.4 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.