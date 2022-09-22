GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.09?

In last trading session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.01 or 0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.32M. That closing price of GOVX’s stock is at a discount of -414.68% from its 52-week high price of $5.61 and is indicating a premium of 49.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days GOVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 27.33% to its value on the day. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.34% in past 5-day. GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) showed a performance of -36.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $80k and $30k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.87% institutions for GeoVax Labs Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at GOVX for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91154.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.