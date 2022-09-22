FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) At $3.93: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 8.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.93 trading at $0.03 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -195.93% from its 52-week high price of $11.63 and is indicating a premium of 26.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $3.93 price level, adding 12.47% to its value on the day. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.66% in past 5-day. FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of -2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.67 million shares which calculate 4.69 days to cover the short interests.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FuelCell Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.68% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 86.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.81 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.59% institutions for FuelCell Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 34.35 million shares of worth $197.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 32.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $185.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.0 million shares of worth $57.58 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.