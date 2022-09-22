Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Has Risen By -0.53 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.15 trading at -$2.52 or -6.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.87B. That most recent trading price of FNF’s stock is at a discount of -51.92% from its 52-week high price of $56.44 and is indicating a premium of 6.89% from its 52-week low price of $34.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.61 in the current quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.35%, in the last five days FNF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $37.15 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.28% in past 5-day. Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) showed a performance of -0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $48.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.21% for stock’s current value.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fidelity National Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.15% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.80% in the current quarter and calculating -28.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.41 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.10%.

FNF Dividends

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.53% institutions for Fidelity National Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FNF for having 34.0 million shares of worth $1.66 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 28.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.78 million shares of worth $379.75 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $228.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.