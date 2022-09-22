CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS): -11.55% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $99.73 trading at -$0.04 or -0.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $131.30B. That most recent trading price of CVS’s stock is at a discount of -11.55% from its 52-week high price of $111.25 and is indicating a premium of 18.0% from its 52-week low price of $81.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.04%, in the last five days CVS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $99.73 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. CVS Health Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.27% in past 5-day. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) showed a performance of -2.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.91 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CVS Health Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.67% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.30% in the current quarter and calculating 2.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.37 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.34%.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.32% institutions for CVS Health Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CVS for having 111.87 million shares of worth $11.32 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 92.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.41 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.88 million shares of worth $3.83 billion or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.98 billion in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.