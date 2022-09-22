CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Has Reached A Distance Of 0.0% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or -1.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.81M. That most recent trading price of CWBR’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.12 and from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 370.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.97%, in the last five days CWBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. CohBar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.03% in past 5-day. CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) showed a performance of -15.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CohBar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.74% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.80% during past 5 years.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.96% institutions for CohBar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CWBR for having 2.01 million shares of worth $0.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.