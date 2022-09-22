Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) At $3.07: What To Do?

In last trading session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw 5.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.07 trading at -$0.04 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $859.26M. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -148.86% from its 52-week high price of $7.64 and is indicating a premium of 17.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.29%, in the last five days CDE hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $3.07 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of 10.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.42 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.61% for stock’s current value.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeur Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,800.00% while that of industry is -15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $202.73 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $216.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.80% during past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.99% institutions for Coeur Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 27.79 million shares of worth $123.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 23.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.41 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.16 million shares of worth $46.09 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $45.22 million in the company or a holder of 5.30% of company’s stock.