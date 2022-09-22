Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Has Recovered -78.89% To Date, But An Additional -3735.41% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) saw 31.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at $0.31 or 17.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $323.18M. That closing price of CPTN’s stock is at a discount of -3735.41% from its 52-week high price of $80.16 and is indicating a premium of 51.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 559.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.42%, in the last five days CPTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 19.31% to its value on the day. Cepton Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.22% in past 5-day. Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) showed a performance of 62.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.30% institutions for Cepton Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CPTN for having 1.42 million shares of worth $5.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 1.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.97 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 95739.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.