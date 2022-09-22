Buy, Sell Or Hold Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) At $62.45?

In recent trading session, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.45 trading at -$0.09 or -0.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.09B. That most recent trading price of O’s stock is at a discount of -20.74% from its 52-week high price of $75.40 and is indicating a premium of 0.27% from its 52-week low price of $62.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days O remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $62.45 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Realty Income Corporation’s shares saw a change of -12.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.39% in past 5-day. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) showed a performance of -12.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.33 million shares which calculate 4.86 days to cover the short interests.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Realty Income Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.19% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.20% in the current quarter and calculating 11.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $809.54 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $825.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.10%.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.96% institutions for Realty Income Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at O for having 92.84 million shares of worth $6.43 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 53.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.7 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.16 million shares of worth $1.88 billion or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.