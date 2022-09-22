Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) Is Down -5.41% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw 2.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at $0.0 or 1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $106.22M. That closing price of BRDS’s stock is at a discount of -2712.5% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 7.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.24%, in the last five days BRDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 14.84% to its value on the day. Bird Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.68% in past 5-day. Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) showed a performance of -5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.62 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bird Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.14% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.96 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.05% institutions for Bird Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDS for having 33.65 million shares of worth $82.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, which was holding about 26.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.48 million shares of worth $8.69 million or 4.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.59 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.