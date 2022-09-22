Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Ripped -2.55% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.27 trading at -$1.34 or -2.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.76B. That most recent trading price of AGR’s stock is at a discount of -14.13% from its 52-week high price of $53.95 and is indicating a premium of 10.73% from its 52-week low price of $42.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 647.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days AGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $47.27 price level, adding 6.01% to its value on the day. Avangrid Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.70% in past 5-day. Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) showed a performance of -2.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.13 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.38% for stock’s current value.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avangrid Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.05% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.71 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.77 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.80%.

AGR Dividends

Avangrid Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.78% institutions for Avangrid Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AGR for having 7.37 million shares of worth $344.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $242.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $105.19 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $96.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.