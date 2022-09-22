AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reduces -18.15% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.30 trading at -$0.18 or -2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -71.93% from its 52-week high price of $14.27 and is indicating a premium of 41.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.12%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $8.30 price level, adding 19.57% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.15% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of -27.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.41 million shares which calculate 20.19 days to cover the short interests.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AST SpaceMobile Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.14% while that of industry is 22.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.02% institutions for AST SpaceMobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Broad Run Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTS for having 1.86 million shares of worth $18.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.65 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $16.67 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.