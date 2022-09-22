ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Drops -1.80%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.30 trading at -$0.12 or -1.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $741.57M. That most recent trading price of ARR’s stock is at a discount of -77.46% from its 52-week high price of $11.18 and is indicating a premium of 11.59% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.80%, in the last five days ARR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $6.30 price level, adding 4.69% to its value on the day. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.14% in past 5-day. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) showed a performance of -9.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.68 million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.88% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 3.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.78 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.36%.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.90% institutions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARR for having 18.2 million shares of worth $114.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.66 million shares of worth $48.08 million or 6.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.