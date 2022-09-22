Analysts Predict Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) To Reach $55.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.93 trading at -$0.34 or -1.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.66B. That most recent trading price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -236.4% from its 52-week high price of $104.05 and is indicating a premium of 7.5% from its 52-week low price of $28.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.09%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $30.93 price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.31% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of -4.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.93 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.47% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 145.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $979.93 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.31 billion and $2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -25.20% while estimating it to be -71.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.22% during past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.75% institutions for Zillow Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at Z for having 36.39 million shares of worth $1.79 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.08 million shares of worth $321.9 million or 4.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $235.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.