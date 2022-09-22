AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Is Now 83.47% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.90 trading at $0.4 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.49B. That closing price of HKD’s stock is at a discount of -3405.21% from its 52-week high price of $2555.30 and is indicating a premium of 83.47% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 442.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days HKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $72.90 price level, adding 81.06% to its value on the day. AMTD Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 349.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -61.51% in past 5-day. AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) showed a performance of -60.59% in past 30-days.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.44% institutions for AMTD Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.