American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) At $0.22: So What?

In last trading session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw 45.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.01 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.26M. That closing price of AVCT’s stock is at a discount of -1322.73% from its 52-week high price of $3.13 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 89.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days AVCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.08% in past 5-day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) showed a performance of 43.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.13 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.67% institutions for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVCT for having 2.0 million shares of worth $1.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.78 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.