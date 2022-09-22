Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Down -2.39% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.12?

In recent trading session, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.50 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.48B. That most recent trading price of AEG’s stock is at a discount of -38.22% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 13.56% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aegon N.V. (AEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

AEG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $4.50 price level, adding 4.46% to its value on the day. Aegon N.V.’s shares saw a change of -8.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.39% in past 5-day. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) showed a performance of -2.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.38 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.62. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.11% for stock’s current value.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aegon N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.07% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.45 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.40%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.89% institutions for Aegon N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at AEG for having 126.63 million shares of worth $669.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 22.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.16 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 93.85 million shares of worth $411.08 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.