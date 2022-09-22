Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -3471.43%.

In recent trading session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.03 or -8.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.84M. That most recent trading price of ACOR’s stock is at a discount of -1682.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.99 and from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 309.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.35%, in the last five days ACOR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 29.96% to its value on the day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.08% in past 5-day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) showed a performance of -28.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3471.43% for stock’s current value.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.16 million and $28.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be -9.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.00%.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.48% institutions for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ACOR for having 2.4 million shares of worth $0.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $52311.0 or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $40313.0 in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.