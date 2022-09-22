Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -14.38% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $264.18 trading at -$1.24 or -0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $168.62B. That most recent trading price of ACN’s stock is at a discount of -57.99% from its 52-week high price of $417.37 and is indicating a premium of 0.91% from its 52-week low price of $261.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days ACN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $264.18 price level, adding 4.05% to its value on the day. Accenture plc’s shares saw a change of -35.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) showed a performance of -14.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.81 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Accenture plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.48% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.20% in the current quarter and calculating 21.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.07 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022. Company posted $11.9 billion and $13.17 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.60% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.25%.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.43% institutions for Accenture plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACN for having 56.65 million shares of worth $19.1 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 47.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.92 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.0 million shares of worth $6.41 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.