2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) jumps 19.00% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $6.32?

In last trading session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at -$0.39 or -5.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $523.04M. That closing price of TWOU’s stock is at a discount of -465.35% from its 52-week high price of $35.73 and is indicating a discount of -5.7% from its 52-week low price of $6.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.81%, in the last five days TWOU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 22.07% to its value on the day. 2U Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.70% in past 5-day. 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) showed a performance of -15.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 2U Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.13% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.50% in the current quarter and calculating 125.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $269.97 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $288.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.54% institutions for 2U Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TWOU for having 9.59 million shares of worth $100.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.13 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.25 million shares of worth $65.47 million or 8.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33.13 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.