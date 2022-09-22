12-Month Price Target For Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Sits At $7.00

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 14.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.84 trading at -$0.11 or -3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.79B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -503.87% from its 52-week high price of $17.15 and is indicating a premium of 20.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.73%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/15/22 when the stock touched $2.84 price level, adding 9.84% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -60.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.89% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -16.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98.65 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.35% for stock’s current value.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 366.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.99 billion for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $225.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.00% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 699.18 million shares of worth $2.45 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 319.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 91.67 million shares of worth $231.93 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $117.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.