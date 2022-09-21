Will Exelon Corporation (EXC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.53B, closed the last trade at $42.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The EXC stock price is -18.54% off its 52-week high price of $50.71 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $33.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exelon Corporation (EXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Sporting -1.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the EXC stock price touched $42.78 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Exelon Corporation shares have moved 3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) have changed -7.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.53% from current levels.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exelon Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.50%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.30% and -37.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.99 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.35 at a share yield of 3.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.25% with a share float percentage of 84.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelon Corporation having a total of 1,415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 93.21 million shares worth more than $4.44 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 86.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.14 billion and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 28.25 million shares of worth $1.35 billion while later fund manager owns 27.64 million shares of worth $1.18 billion as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.